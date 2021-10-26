Hotelier and founder of Nine Group Vivek Chadha dies

The young founder of the hotel and property investment company, Nine Group, Vivek Chadha, has died.

The details surrounding his death remain unknown, but it’s been reported that he collapsed at an address in London in the early hours of Sunday morning, shortly after visiting Annabel’s nightclub in Mayfair.

Chadha founded Nine Group in 2012 with his father, and built the business as one of the largest private hotel companies in the UK.

It now owns 18 hotels across the country and employs more than 800 people, as well as having commercial and residential investments.

Hotels owned by the Nine Group include four Holiday Inn franchises, The Dragon Hotel in Swansea and Crowne Plaza in Basingstoke, among others. The Group also recently struck a franchising deal with restaurant chain Pizza Hut.

In April, Chadha spearheaded the opening of the UK’s first Marriott International Four Points branded hotel after a £9m renovation of The Chequers in Horley, which fell into adminsitration in 2013. Nine Group also opened the Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2 in September.

Chadha was only 33 at the time of his death and got married just two weeks ago at JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel, on London’s Park Lane.

Accounts from Companies House up to December 31, 2019 reveal that his business, Nine Estates Limited, made £2.5million in revenue over the previous two years, with a £1.3million gross profit.

In 2017, Chadha won the ‘Rising Star’ award at the Young Entrepreneur of the Year awards in recognition of his work.