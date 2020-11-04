Hotelier calls for spas to unite against restrictions when lockdown lifts

Ye Olde Bell is calling for spa and salon owners to unite and lobby their local councils and MPs to ensure the value of the industry is recognised under any future Covid restrictions.

The spa is calling for public health to study the positive benefits massage, treatments and spa time has on people’s mental health.

Under the recent tier 3 restrictions spas and salons within Nottinghamshire were forced to close and Ye Olde Bell are fighting to make sure this doesn’t happen again under any future restrictions.

Story continues below Advertisement

There is very low transmission across the hair and beauty sector, figures from ONS place the risk from spas and close contact treatments at 0.05%. Therefore the Ye Olde Bell questioned why this sector was forced to close under tier 3 restrictions.

Ye Olde Bell is now lobbying MPs to address this issue and make sure that spas and salons are not forced into closure when the current lockdown is lifted. It is encouraging others within the industry to do the same.

Spa director, Lizzie Bath said: “We want a fair and level playing field, we should be valued and recognised as an important sector.

“It is such a tough time for all businesses at the moment and we don’t want to see spas and salons disappear because of Covid.

“We are calling on politicians and local authorities to recognise the vital service we offer and make sure our future is secure.”