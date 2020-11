HOTELIER HOT SEAT: General managers from Cliveden and Homewood on bouncing back from lockdown 2.0

In the latest edition of Hotelier Hot Seat, two respected general managers discuss staffing strategies, maximising revenue opportunities in the new norm and Covid-investments, with England now in its second lockdown.

Below, Francisco Macedo, GM at Cliveden House and Ed Fitzpatrick, GM at Homewood in Bath chat to Editor Zoe Monk on managing the latest lockdown and bracing for the Christmas bounce back.