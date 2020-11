HOTELIER HOT SEAT: Glenapp Castle and The Torridon on tier restrictions and planning for Christmas

Jill Chalmers, managing director at Glenapp Castle and Dan Rose-Bristow, co-owner at The Torridon explain how the current tier restrictions imposed in their own areas of Scotland are impacting trading conditions, in BH’s latest Hotelier Hot Seat.

Chalmers and Rose-Bristow told Editor Zoe Monk that changing rules and regulations are making it very hard to plan for Christmas and beyond, but hopes for a bumper festive season still remain.