HOTELIER HOT SEAT: Jason Adams, Rockliffe Hall and Will Ashworth, Watergate Bay on navigating the new trading environment

On Friday, BH revealed that Rockliffe Hall had closed for two weeks after a number of staff members were contacted by the NHS tracing app and told to self-isolate.

Straight after the news broke, Adams joined BH Editor Zoe Monk and CEO at Watergate Bay Will Ashworth on a special Zoom to discuss how business has been faring since reopening and why the decision was taken to close Rockliffe Hall.

Following a special Hot Seat in May, prior to reopening, the trio caught up again to talk about the new trading environment, how trading had been and managing the ongoing threat of a local lockdown.

