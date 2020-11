HOTELIER HOT SEAT: Mark Chambers and Andrew McKenzie on surviving the next six months

“It’s about survival,” says Mark Chambers, managing director at Eden Hotel Collection, when asked about his strategy for the next six months.

The comments were made as part of a Hotelier Hot Seat, where Chambers and Andrew McKenzie, managing director at the Vineyard Group spoke to BH editor Zoe Monk about the upcoming challenges of the next few months, when the VAT reduction expires and business rates return to normal.