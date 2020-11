Hoteliers in Wales are bracing for the end of the firebreak for the country on November 9, but are needing clear guidance on the restrictions that will be in place in order to reopen successfully.

This is the feelings that light in a new Hotelier Hot Seat – hosted on Friday – with Andrew Evans, general manager at St Brides Hotel and Mike Morgan, founder of Welsh Rarebits Collection as they shared their experiences at how the firebreak has impacted business.