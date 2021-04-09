Hotelier Sir Richard Lexington Sutton murdered after knife attack at Dorset home

Hotelier Sir Richard Lexington Sutton has been killed after a knife attack at his home in Dorset.

The 83-year-old owner of the Athenaeum in Mayfair and the Sheraton Grand in Park Lane was found dead by police on arrival to his Moorhill country estate near Gillingham on the evening of April 7.

He had sadly suffered fatal knife wounds.

His wife Anne Schreiber was also injured in the frenzied attack and is in hospital fighting for her life.

A suspect in a Range Rover was pursued by police officers across Wiltshire, Hampshire, Berkshire and Surrey before being arrested in Hammersmith, west London, some 100 miles away.

Dorset police said that a 34-year-old man was being held last night on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and was believed to have been known to both the victims.

Sir Richard was named 435th on last year’s The Sunday Times Rich List, with a fortune of £301 million in May 2020, curated from this investments into farming, land, property and hotel ownership.

In 2014 Sir Richard Sutton Settled Estates bought the leasehold of the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane in Mayfair, central London.

The following year his company acquired the five-star Athenaeum Hotel in Piccadilly.

Sir Richard also owned three MGallery hotels in Bath, Cheltenham and Windsor.

Sir Richard was born in April 1937 to Sir Robert Lexington Sutton and Gwynneth Gwladys Gover and educated at Stowe School in Buckingham.

He succeeded to the baronetcy in 1981 when his father died.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.

His Newbury-based company Sir Richard Sutton Ltd, released a statement paying tribute, saying: “We are deeply saddened and devastated by the sudden death of Sir Richard Sutton.

“Sir Richard was a caring, generous and warm family man, who genuinely regarded those who worked for him as part of his extended family.

“His loss will be felt by everyone within the company, those who worked with him, and his family who have lost an incredible individual.

“Our thoughts are with the Sutton family at this tragic time.”