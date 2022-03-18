Hoteliers aim to raise £100k with Lunch4Ukraine initiative

A collective of hospitality industry representatives have launched Lunch4Ukraine in order to raise £100,000 for people affected by displacement and conflict in Ukraine and highlight the Homes for Ukraine humanitarian visa pathway.

Taking place on 5 April, the event is hosted and organised by JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, with the support of UKHospitality, The Master Innholders, The Caterer, Gold Key Media, Custard Communications, Hospitality Action and the Institute of Hospitality.

Lunch4Ukraine aims to raise £100,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal.

Stuart Bowery MI, Multi Property General Manager, JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, commented: “Across the hospitality industry, many of us are already showing incredible support to Ukraine through providing donations and refuge to those who need accommodation as well as jobs.

“The resilience of our industry over the past two years has demonstrated what we can achieve when we work together towards assisting a common cause. We wanted to bring our industry together to make a difference to the people of Ukraine facing an uncertain future.

“UKHospitality is already working with the Government to coordinate offers of support and this lunch will serve as a catalyst to turn our focus to the ways in which our industry can provide funds, homes and jobs towards our neighbours in Ukraine as they face a time of immense crisis.”

All funds raised at Lunch4Ukraine will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which are operating in Ukraine and neighbouring countries meeting the needs of all refugees and displaced people.

Lunch4Ukraine will be taking place in The Great Room at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on 5 April 2022 at 12:30pm, with a three-course lunch created by chefs Nigel Boschetti and Richard Corrigan to be served at 1pm.

You can purchase tickets here.