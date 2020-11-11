Hoteliers to talk digital marketing strategies at online event this month

The 26th November will see hoteliers and industry experts come together online to discuss the digital strategies they are currently practicing and devising over the coming months to retain customer loyalty and increase direct bookings.

Hosted by Enjoy Digital, an integrated digital marketing agency, the online event is free to register, and will be a riveting hour for all decision makers, directors, and marketers alike.

Sign up free here

Story continues below Advertisement

Joining the panel will be Head of Marketing, Nicola Cook, from Rudding Park Hotel, crowned the UK’s top hotel in 2018 and top UK spa in 2019.

Alongside, is Director of Marketing & Communications, Jade Cooper, at M&L Hospitality, a group that own international operators including Accor, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Radisson Hotel Group.

Head of Technology at Guestline, Andrew Metcalfe, will also be sat on the panel, providing his insight into how technology plays an integral part to the marketing strategy.

The panel will open to questions from the audience, meaning attendees can get involved with the discussion.

With Enjoy Digital’s experience in the hospitality and travel sector, they are joined by seasoned experts to bring a wealth of knowledge in digital marketing to all sizes of hotels.

“With the considerable challenges presently faced by the hospitality industry, we wanted to bring together experts from the sector and offer our expertise to inspire other hoteliers in their digital marketing. Our panel will invite attendees to get involved with the panelists and our host, asking questions, and gaining insight on different perspectives in marketing. We understand that digital marketing opens many channels of investment which is considered more diligently than ever. We’re extending our help in making those decisions with this event, which we hope will see many hoteliers from across the world join us.” says Chris Jackson, MD at Enjoy Digital.