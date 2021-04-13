Hotels bring in Profitroom’s direct booking expertise as they prepare themselves for reopening

Hotels around the world are opting for direct booking expertise to maximise their recovery as they seek to enhance post-lockdown revenues ahead of reopening.

Profitroom, which delivers specialist direct booking expertise through cloud-based SaaS technology, has welcomed an array of new clients both in the UK and internationally, as hotels prepare themselves to reopen.

In the last few months, Profitroom’s innovative approach to direct booking, combined with its hotel marketing expertise, has seen its services taken up by top-end hotel and resort clients across the world, including some leading brands.

Within the UK, the Robert Parker Collection, which consists of five luxury hotels, has opted for the use of Profitroom’s 360-booking engine, while Longleat Safari Park in Bath has joined its client base having been impressed by the booking increases achieved by Port Lympne Hotel and Reserve in Kent whilst using Profitroom’s services.

Furthermore, in an example of its hospitality diversity, NC500 pods, a series of glamping pods catering to North Coast 500 travellers in Scotland has also joined the stable of clients.

Internationally, Gooderson Leisure in South Africa, which is made up of nine properties, Wilderness Spa Resorts in Finland and Sura Design Hotels in Turkey have all also turned to Profitroom services.

With hotels conducting process reviews during lockdown, a growing number have been drawn towards Profitroom’s tech solutions thanks to them facilitating a new approach, but with minimal disruption to existing networks and hotel infrastructure.

Samantha Williams, UK Market Owner at Profitroom, said: “Given the huge issues impacting hospitality across the world, it’s great to see properties taking a positive approach to reopening and doing all they can to ensure they’re well placed to maximise their recovery. Over the last year, we’ve seen a consistent trend of guests opting to book directly, with various factors at play in encouraging that. Now though, hotels need to ensure they take advantage of that trend and look to make that become the go to approach when anyone is looking to book a hotel stay.”

She continued: “A host of high-profile new client wins, both within the UK and internationally, has helped maintain our recent growth, as we look to continue our positive impact on the hospitality industry. Having endured a torrid time in recent months, reopening is set to be a busy, yet exciting time for hospitality operators and we’re looking forward to supporting them in their endeavours as we move forward.”

New client wins in new territories, combined with existing clients increasing their revenues, has helped to fuel Profitroom’s rapid growth, which has seen the firm’s annual revenue increase approximately 50% each year – and ambitious plans to grow threefold by 2023.

Anna Harris, Head of Global Expansion, said: “As a business, we have exciting growth plans in place with investors on board and in full support. We’re absolutely confident that we’re in an excellent position to carry on the trend of 50% year-on-year growth, which will be achieved by working with more and more leisure hotels and resorts across the world. Our track record of success on behalf of our clients speaks for itself, and it’s this that’s encouraging ever more brands to engage with our services. It’s a very exciting time.”

This ongoing expansion means Profitment is actively looking to expand its business development team with multiple positions on offer.

Samantha Williams added: “With more and more hotels appreciating our work, it creates ever more opportunity for others to join us. If you’re looking for a role in the hospitality industry and you think you’ve got what it takes then we’re keen to hear from you, so do please get in touch.”

For more information about Profitroom, please visit https://www.profitroom.com/ or email contact@profitroom.com .