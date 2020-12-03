Hotels in Jersey to close for one month ‘circuit breaker’

Hospitality venues in Jersey will be forced to close from Friday for one month as a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown comes into force across the island.

Announced today by chief minister John Le Fondre Jr, hotels, pubs and restaurants will have to shut from 00.01 GMT tomorrow following a surge in Covid-19 infections in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Gyms and indoor sport must also close, while takeaway and delivery services, plus all shops, are able to stay open.

Story continues below Advertisement

The circuit breaker is expected to stay in place until January 4, leaving venues missing out on the lucrative Christmas trading period.

Jersey recorded its biggest daily total of 56 new cases on Wednesday, a sharp increase from five on November 24.

Without action, the ministers said the number of cases could rise to 1,100 by Boxing Day.