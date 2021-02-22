Hotels in Wales allowed to reopen from March 1 for weddings

Hotels in Wales will be permitted to open for weddings only from March 1, it has been announced.

The law will be changed to allow licensed weddings, such as hotels, to reopen but only to perform wedding and civil ceremonies from next month, First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed.

However, he did not say whether there would be a limited on the number of guests allowed or if receptions would be permitted.

Story continues below Advertisement

He also added that a limited reopening of self catering and self contained accommodation (mirroring the reopening last summer) could happen by early April.

The news was welcomed by UKHospitality Cymru. Its executive director David Chapman said: “We look forward to continuing our close dialogue with the Welsh Government to provide a sound and safe way to enable self-contained accommodation in Wales to open in time for Easter, if health conditions allow. We hope it can also pave the way for an orderly reopening of hospitality, with flexible and practical restrictions to get businesses fully open to guests as soon as possible.”