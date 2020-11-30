Hotels in Wales to face stricter lockdown restrictions from Friday

Hospitality venues in Wales are to face stricter lockdown restrictions from Friday 4 December, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Announcing the plans last week, Drakeford said that hotels, restaurants and pubs will have to adhere to new measures, but did not go into detail, with the rules set to be finalised this week.

Today details of a ‘further major package of financial support’ will be announced to help businesses under the restrictions. The government are said to have been working with partners to finalise the details over the weekend.

Drakeford confirmed that Wales would not be returning to the country’s firebreak system but said it was going to take ‘further specific and targeted action’ to reinforce current national measures.

“There will be new restrictions in the hospitality industry,” he said.

“I know just how hard the sector has worked to put measures in place to protect the public and I know this will be a very worrying time for all those working in the industry.”

The news comes as England prepares to go back into the tier system from Thursday and Northern Ireland prepares for a two-week circuit breaker lockdown.