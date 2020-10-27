Hotels shine bright in latest round of AA Rosettes

The AA has today announced its latest round of Rosette Award winners, with three hotel restaurants scooping the coveted 4 AA Rosettes.

A total of four British restaurants have been awarded four AA Rosettes, while 26 have received three AA Rosettes, a record number for a single announcement.

Receiving four AA Rosettes are The Latymer, Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Surrey, Muse, London, Ocean Restaurant at The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey, and The Ritz Restaurant in London.

The Latymer is headed up by chef Steve Smith, while Will Holland is in charge of the kitchen at The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey, and John Williams is at the helm at The Ritz.

Hotel restaurants also fared well in the 3 AA Rosette category, with The Vineyard in Newbury, Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall in Yorkshire, Albert and Michel Roux Jr at Inverlochy Castle, Driftwood in Cornwall and Minster Mill, in Oxfordshire all receiving the mark.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media said “This has been an immensely difficult year for the hospitality industry, and yet restaurants across the country have continued to provide incredible dining experiences to the public despite these considerable challenges. The dedication and hard work of the teams behind these establishments is inspiring, particularly during this time, and we are pleased to be able to celebrate them with the announcement of these AA Rosettes.”

New four AA Rosettes:

Ocean Restaurant at The Atlantic Hotel, Jersey

Muse, London, SW1

The Ritz Restaurant, London, W1

The Latymer, Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Surrey

New three AA Rosettes:

The Vineyard, Newbury, Berkshire

Driftwood, Portscatho, Cornwall

The Old Stamp House, Ambleside, Cumbria

The Feathered Nest Country Inn, Nether Westcote, Gloucestershire

Albert and Michel Roux Jr at Inverlochy Castle, Fort William, Highland

Hide and Fox, Hythe, Kent

The Barn at Moor Hall, Ormskirk, Lancashire

Davies & Brook, London, W1

Frenchie Covent Garden, London, WC2



Hide Above, London, W1

Les 110 Des Taillevent, London, W1

The Betterment by Jason Atherton, London, W1

The Dysart, Petersham, Greater London

The Northall, London, WC2

Trivet, London, SE1

Mana, Greater Manchester

Where The Light Gets In, Stockport, Greater Manchester

Minster Mill, Minster Lovell, Oxfordshire

Windlestraw, Walkerburn, Scottish Borders

The Haughmond, Upton Magna, Shropshire

The Boat Inn, Lichfield, Staffordshire

Interlude, Lower Beeding, West Sussex

Goldsborough Hall, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon, North Yorkshire

The Pheasant, Harome, North Yorkshire

AA Rosettes have been awarded to restaurants since 1956, with the top award of five Rosettes first introduced in 1991. The multi rosettes are traditionally awarded in January and September each year, with success determined by one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.