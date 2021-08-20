House of Gods in Edinburgh pays homage to ‘club scene of LA’ with launch of new cocktail club

House of Gods in Edinburgh is to launch a new venture inspired by the ‘celebrity-fuelled club scene of LA’ in the form of a new cocktail club.

The Casablanca Cocktail Club is to open on September 16 and is situated across the courtyard from the boutique, which was named Scottish Hotel of the Year in 2020 by the Sunday Times.

It has been dubbed as the brand’s first foray into ‘vibe dining’, as it embodies part restaurant, part late-night hotspot marking a new destination for House of Gods in the city.

“We wanted to create a truly hedonistic dining experience,” explains Mike Baxter the co-creator of House of Gods.

A new menu has been designed by head chef Andrew Logie.

The décor at Casablanca Cocktail Club boasts mirrored ceilings, pinot noir velvet clad dining chairs and gilded artwork are juxtaposed with pulsing neon lights.

Baxter adds: “We wanted to create a space where you could go for an incredible meal, have a few drinks and end the night dancing on the tables. With operating hours that see the restaurant open until the wee small hours, it’s fair to say diners won’t have to find somewhere else to head to for a post-meal nightcap.”

Earlier this month it was revealed that House of Gods, founded by brothers Mike and Ross Baxter in September 2019, will open the two new properties using capital secured through a £4.8m loan from OakNorth Bank.