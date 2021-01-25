HOW TO: Maximise your outdoor space ahead of reopening

Whilst almost the entire UK hospitality sector remains closed, many establishments will be looking at ways to adapt their outdoor spaces in preparation for an influx of guests who may wish to dine and entertain al-fresco after the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

Many hoteliers rely heavily on their outdoor space to set them apart from their competitors, so showcasing this space with high-quality external structures can help encourage guests to enjoy the outdoor amenities and surrounding views (no matter the weather), all whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines.

With the virus less likely to spread in an open-air setting, providing adequate outdoor seating and service will encourage both al-fresco and casual drop-ins at a time when other income streams are unfeasible.

Story continues below Advertisement

For hotels requiring a quick, easy and affordable transformation to their outdoor space, patio awnings could be the perfect solution. Both practical and stylish, they provide instant shade and shelter and can be designed and built to a bespoke brief.

Where structures such as verandas and pergolas already exist, high-performance external blinds can be mounted to the top and sides to provide effective shielding from the elements, creating a cosy environment all year round.

Canopies and pergolas are a great addition to a large outdoor space, especially when installed with multiple personalisations including remote-controlled rotating or retracting roofs, sliding glass, zip screens, separate entrance doors, weather sensors and LED lighting and heaters.

External shading experts, Caribbean Blinds, have created an exclusive pergola canopy specifically designed for those who want to ‘live life outdoors’. The Outdoor Living Pod™ boasts a rotating louvered roof, offering an open-air alfresco feel when left fully open, and ensuring a completely water, wind and even snow-tight roof when closed.

Optional windproof screens, ambient LED perimeter lighting and instant infra-red heaters provide the ultimate luxury, all-weather, outdoor living space that gives the customer complete control of the elements, 365 days a year.

www.cbsolarshading.co.uk