HRC Show 2022: Details announced and exhibitors revealed

After a two year absence, the HRC Show (Hotel, Restaurant & Catering) will return to ExCel London on 21-23 March.

HRC was one of the last industry trade shows to take place before the March 2020 lockdown and it will be the first major trade event to gather the hospitality and foodservice community together in 2022.

Event Manager Ronda Annesley commented: “Like hospitality, the events industry has been unable to operate for much of the past two years, and as such we understand many of the challenges and obstacles that our audiences have been facing.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We’ve been thrilled with the support shown to the show and with the engagement from top industry speakers and well-known supplier brands as we prepare for March 2022. I can confidently say this will be a storming reunion for the hospitality and foodservice community!”

The event’s Foodservice section will be welcoming back exhibitors such as Britvic, Essential Cuisine and Major, plus new additions to the show such as Quorn Professional, Pact Coffee, UCC Coffee, Edmund’s Cocktails and RSPCA Assured.

A number of past exhibitors have invested in the event’s Professional Kitchen section for 2022, including Unox, First Choice Group, Euro Catering and Grand Cuisine, let by FEA Chairman Stephen Hobbs.

New exhibiting companies for 2022 include Quintex, LLK, R-Tech, and Fagor.

Giuseppe Monti, Fagor’s European Commercial Director, commented: “Fagor are really excited to be entering the UK market.

“We have worked very closely with a selected partner in the UK over the past three years, not only supporting our brand in key accounts but also helping us to improve the technology and quality of our core product ranges.

“We are excited to be showcasing our products at HRC and will be welcoming visitors to our stand.”

The newly rebranded Design & Décor section of the show will be hosting returning exhibitors such as King of Cotton, Typhoon, T&G Woodware and Elia International in addition to welcoming new suppliers including Geberit, Villeroy & Boch, Bolsius, Play Shufl, Intent Productions and Drinkstuff.

Over in Hospitality Tech, new exhibitors include Sunday, Workforce.com, Seven Rooms, Slerp and Forth, and the show is pleased to welcome back leading tech businesses including Kobas, Planday, Tevalis and PointOne.

The show has brought on board exciting new partners for 2022, including EXP101, who have curated the seminar programme for the Vision Stage and Tried & Supplied who will be bringing the first live edition of the Better Hospitality Conference to HRC.

Additionally, the event is renewing a valued partnership with Hospitality Jobs UK, who will be running the Hospitality’s Talent Conundrum conference.

Long-standing partners supporting the show in 2022 include the Foodservice Equipment Association (The FEA), the Craft Guild of Chefs, Compass Group and The Staff Canteen, who will once again be hosting The Staff Canteen Live, where some of the UK’s top chefs demonstrate their dishes.

The HRC Show takes place at ExCel London from 21-23 March 2022.