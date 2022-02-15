HRC Show 2022 Stand Previews: The exhibitors to seek out

After a two year break, the HRC Show returns to Excel London from 21-23 March. Below, we preview some of the most exciting stands that will be showcasing their products and services.

Fagor Professional

Stand P459

Fagor Professional will be showcasing for the first time at HRC in March. The global manufacturer will share with visitors the very best in commercial catering equipment and cutting-edge technology across its new range of iKore combi ovens.

The company will show off these new ranges by offering visitors the chance to book cooking demonstrations not only to see the outstanding results but to see the technology in action. Fagor has launched major new cooking technology, iClima and iCooking, as part of its combi ovens. iClima measures the humidity and quantity of oxygen to guarantee the purity of the steam with PureSteam for best results. iCooking lets users select the product, their desired finishes then quickly and intuitively readjust the parameters so they always achieve the desired result.

The new ranges of iKore combi ovens connect to Fagor’s new advanced system, FagorKonnect. It simply allows users to connect with their kitchen, supervise it and manage it, no matter where in the world they are and at any given time.

Filta Environmental

Stand P248

Filta Environmental will be exhibiting its latest innovations in kitchen hygiene and environmental compliance, including the FiltaFOG Cyclone, a next-generation grease recovery unit (GRU).

Filta Group is an environmental kitchen specialist and helped to save 26,500 tonnes of carbon emissions for clients last year, which is equivalent to planting 1.46 million trees. It has committed to net zero operational impact by 2035.

Other solutions on display or available for visitors to discuss with the Filta team at HRC include FiltaFry fryer management and cooking oil services; FiltaSeal commercial refrigeration seal replacements, Filta’s training, education and specification services to support fats, oils and grease (FOG) compliance.

There will also be a chance to learn about FiltaPump wastewater pumping and treatment solutions, automated extraction duct cleaning in line with TR19 and Filta Connect, offering remote monitoring and fault analysis to prevent grease build-ups.

Foodservice Equipment Association (FEA)

Stand P143

FEA will be promoting its ‘Ask the Experts’ initiative at HRC 2022. The association has been leading the online HRC Connects expert panels in the run up to the show. These have covered everything from how operators can benefit from the super deduction tax benefit to energy labelling and the latest developments in refrigeration. FEA will highlight its resources as a go-to point of reference for everything foodservice equipment-related.

HRC Tuesday is Awards Day on FEA’s stand, when the latest CFSP students will be given their graduation certificate. FEA will also award the 2022 Orders Of Merit to people nominated for their voluntary work within the foodservice and hospitality industries.

FEA’s Light Equipment and Tableware Professional (LETP) training scheme will draw those seeking to enhance their professionalism in LET.

Stephen Hobbs, chair of FEA, said: “This is the UK’s largest foodservice equipment showcase, letting operators and dealers experience the latest innovations.”

Jestic Foodservice Solutions

Stands P318 and P320

Jestic Foodservice Solutions will be showcasing the latest products from its line-up of brands across two stands at HRC this year.

The latest innovations from Henny Penny, Moduline hot holding and Vitamix will be displayed on the Jestic stands alongside the Mibrasa charcoal cooking range including the Parilla and a showcase of grillware, as well as smallwares from Carlisle, and Metro shelving solutions.

Live cooking is also on the menu for Jestic as back-to-back demonstrations on the MKN Space Combi Team and Xpresschef 3i take centre stage, allowing visitors to see and compare the capabilities of the combi ovens and high speed ovens.

Meiko UK

Stand P205

Live on Meiko’s stand will be demonstrations of its virtual reality ‘experience zone’ and its MiClean undercounter dishwasher with heat recovery to maximise energy efficiency and Remote GiO reverse osmosis water treatment for sparkling wash quality, suitable for bars and for use under counters because of its low height.

The new Bottle Wash System takes 16 standard bottles at once, or 640 per hour, allowing caterers to use their own bottles.

Meiko’s new UPster H500 hood type dishwasher features built-in AktivClean water softening, or GiO reverse osmosis water treatment. AktivClean should ensure non-stop working, even when regenerating with salt. Both variants save space and improve sustainability.

Automatic hood dishwashers, the latest rack and flight machines and Meiko BioMaster biomass food waste handling systems also feature.

Meiko is also offering in-depth dishwashing analysis. Its experts can visit and advise on energy saving, ergonomics, protecting staff welfare, hygiene, maintenance, and dishwash planning and design.

Rational UK

Stand P405

Rational will be highlighting how the iVario Pro and iCombi Pro cooking systems can benefit foodservice businesses on its stand at the HRC exhibition.

The iVario Pro replaces bratt pans, kettles, deep fryers and pressure cookers. Visitors will hear how they can boil, braise, fry and deep fry up to four times faster and using up to 40% less energy than conventional equipment.

The Rational stand includes the complete family of iVario cooking systems, suitable for all catering operations, from pubs and primary schools to large production kitchens. Experts from Rational will be in attendance to consult with customers, as well as focusing on their software platform ConnectedCooking and service support.

Visitors will also get a chance to see the new iCombi Pro along with a selection of Rational accessories.

Unox

Stand P461

Visitors to the Unox stand at HRC 2022 will see one of the biggest innovations in catering equipment – the official UK launch of Speed-X, the world’s first self-washing combi speed oven.



Combining the performance of a combi oven, the speed of a rapid cook technology and the functionality and efficiency of automatic cleaning, the Speed-X is optimised for busy, high footfall sites. Having initially launched at Host 2021, the Unox team will be live cooking with Speed-X on the stand at HRC.

Those interested in watching some of the brightest chefs go head-to-head will also notice Unox Cheftop Mind Maps combi ovens being put through their paces, with Unox being confirmed as official partners for the International Salon Culinaire.

Finally, for those looking for a hot food preservation solution, the Unox stand will also be home to the revolutionary Evereo, a unique ‘hot fridge’ which, when stacked with a Speed-X or combi, delivers a complete cook-hold solution.

Valentine Equipment

Stand P519

Visitors to the Valentine stand will have the opportunity to see the latest innovations and developments from the Swiss-manufactured, Valentine fryer portfolio. The stand will showcase elements of its range including the recently relaunched TF table-top series, suitable for compact kitchens or for those looking for enhanced flexibility, to its computer fryer range, the most technologically advanced equipment manufactured by Valentine.

Globally recognised, found in thousands of kitchens and used by generations of chefs, Valentine is a brand synonymous with quality, craftsmanship and long-lifecycle commercial equipment. The manufacturer will be welcoming any show visitors looking to reduce oil consumption, drive energy efficiency and enhance consistency across an estate, or are looking to replace existing appliances with equipment known for being robust, reliable and hardwearing.