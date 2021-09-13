HRH Group unveils £1m makeover of York boutique hotel

Yorkshire hotel chain HRH Group has unveiled its £1m refurbishment of its boutique hotel in York.

The seven-strong portfolio of inns, restaurants and hotels across Harrogate, York and Kirkby Fleetham, recently reopened Clementine’s Townhouse after a complete transformation.

The 28-bedroom Victorian property has been redesigned in a ‘Parisian chic meets Yorkshire heritage’, with design company JMDA Ltd spearheading the new look.

Six rooms have been added as a result of the works at the former Marmadukes hotel on St Peter’s Grove.

Clementine’s also boasts a ski lodge suite, complete with ‘spa shower’ and a Nordic style interior.

Some of the Victorian building’s original features have also been retained

A statement from the company said: “Each bedroom is individually styled with bold colour and pattern choices with greys, greens and blues accented with mustards and reds throughout. Eclectic key pieces of artwork, period accessories and soft furnishing are found including pop art artwork, neon lighting and elaborate floral displays, matched with period furniture to create an eccentric twist.”

HRH Group also comprises The White Hart in Harrogate, The Yorkshire Hotel, The Fat Badger pub plus the Guy Fawkes Inn, Lamb & Lion Inn in York.

The Group acquired what was Marmadukes in 2013 out of administration.