HSE increases spot checks of businesses during lockdown

The UK’s Health & Safety Executive has warned that it is stepping up spot checks and inspections of all types of businesses and workplaces during the lockdown.

With the increase in the number of coronavirus cases and the national restrictions now in place, all businesses that continue to operate must ensure their workplace is Covid-secure.

To protect workers, visitors and customers, employers must make sure that everyone is following the measures that have been put in place to manage the risks from coronavirus.

During lockdown, HSE said it will continue to carry out spot checks and inspections on businesses and will be increasing the number of calls and visits to check Covid-secure measures have been implemented in accordance with government guidance.

This includes all businesses that are continuing to operate with people coming into the workplace during this critical period.

During the calls and visits, HSE provides advice and guidance to manage risk and protect workers and visitors, but where businesses are not managing this, it vowed to take immediate action.

This could range from the provision of specific advice, issuing enforcement notices, stopping certain work practices until they are made safe and, where businesses fail to comply, possible prosecution.

Being Covid-secure means businesses need to keep up to date with the latest guidance and put measures in place to manage the risk and protect workers, visitors and customers.

Guidance on being COVID-secure in the workplace can be accessed HERE.