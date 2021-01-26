‘Hundreds of enquiries already’ for Beach Lofts at Watergate Bay

Watergate Bay Hotel in Cornwall has seen impressive demand for its new Beach Lofts, with hundreds of enquiries for the new offering after bookings went live last week.

The seven new luxury Lofts, each with direct access to the beach and unspoiled view of the sea, have been created in the former Jamie Oliver Fifteen restaurant space at the hotel, and are already proving that confidence for travel is set to return this summer, following the pandemic.

The Beach Lofts are due to open in April.

Speaking to Boutique Hotelier, CEO at Watergate Bay Hotel, Will Ashworth said the new additions had already received ‘hundreds of enquiries’, with many already booked for the summer signaling another promising year ahead for the UK staycation.

He says: “There’s been a great initial reaction to the beach lofts. Following bookings opening last week, we’ve seen a significant increase in traffic to the website and hundreds of enquiries for them already. The lofts are currently available to book from July onwards and many of them are already booked for summer. We’re delighted as it shows confidence returning to the hospitality sector.”

The suites, the largest of which is 63 sq mtrs, are situated right on the beach at the front of Watergate Bay and will become the hotel’s ‘best rooms’.

Designed by Cornwall-based Dynargh Design, each Loft will have a slightly different layout to appeal to a wide-ranging audience.

Some will comprise an additional bunk room, while others will have a split-level bedrooms and living space, or Japanese baths in the bedroom. Each one will boast a floor-to-ceiling unbroken view of the ocean.