Hyatt Regency brand to open new site in London’s Blackfriars

Hyatt Hotels has announced a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Blackfriars Hotels Limited to launch Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars.

Anticipated to open in July 2022, the 204-room hotel will be geared towards both business and leisure travellers, and will feature two F&B concepts: an all-day New York style bistro, and a specialty Chinese restaurant.

The property will also be home to a cocktail bar complete with a large outdoor area, as well as offering a fitness centre for guests and meeting and events space.

Currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment program, the hotel site was a former palace and is a historically protected Grade-II listed building.

Hyatt says the new hotel’s design will respect the building’s rich history, while meeting the expectations of the modern-day traveller.

Felicity Black Roberts, Vice President of Development of Europe at Hyatt, commented: “We are thrilled to announce plans for Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars, a hotel that demonstrates Hyatt’s confidence in London’s position as an attractive destination for both business and leisure travelers.

“The hotel will be an exciting offering to the millions of people who visit the iconic city every year.”

Galadari, owner of Blackfriars Hotels Limited, added: “We are delighted to be working with Hyatt to open Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars, a cutting-edge hotel for leisure and business travelers.

“We were instantly attracted to the legacy, premium quality, and reputation offered by the Hyatt Regency brand and its ambition to create a seamless hotel and dining experience for guests. With its smart design features, innovative food and beverage concepts, and a desirable location, Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars is set to become a landmark for generations to come.

The Blackfriars site will join nine additional Hyatt-branded properties in London and will be the 13th Hyatt-affiliated hotel in the UK.