Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill announces three key appointments

Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill has announced three key new appointments across the hotel: Georges Moura as Hotel Manager, Aurelien Dupont as Head Pastry Chef and Emilie Massat as Director of Food & Beverage.

Moura was appointed as Hotel Manager on 1 September 2021 and has been an established member of the Hyatt family for nearly 20 years, having spent considerable time working across a number of the brand’s properties in Europe.

Recently appointed as the new Director of Food & Beverage, Massat will work across The Montagu Kitchen and The Churchill Bar & Terrace.

She has worked in luxury hospitality and tourism management for over 16 years, and as part of the Hyatt group for over 10 years.

This is Massat’s first role in London, with previous names on her CV including the Park Hyatt Kyoto and Grand Hyatt Dubai.

As Head Pastry Chef, Dupont will work across the hotel and the Montagu Kitchen restaurant teams to deliver pastries and sweet treats to guests.

Originally from France, Dupont moved to London in 2012 where he worked in a number of luxury hotels and restaurants, including the Dorchester Collection, Brown’s Hotel, The Greenhouse and Intercontinental London Park Lane.

Dupont will create a new afternoon tea concept for the hotel, due to be unveiled in early 2022.

Arnaud de Saint-Exupéry, Area Vice President for Hyatt U.K. & Ireland and General Manager of Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill, commented: “I am thrilled to have three such talented and passionate individuals join us here at Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill.

“It is an exciting time for the hotel as we start a new year and expand the team, and I am excited to see what 2022 has in store with the addition of Georges, Aurélien and Émilie.

“They are much welcomed additions to The Churchill team, as well as existing and continuing members of the wider Hyatt family.”