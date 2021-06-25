Ian and Christa Taylor bolster Kaleidoscope Collection with acquisition of Bishopstrow Hotel

Ian and Christa Taylor have acquired Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa in Wiltshire to add to their growing Kaleidoscope Collection of properties.

The dynamic hotelier duo, who own and operate Homewood and The Bird in Bath, have purchased the 32-bedroom hotel out of administration off a guide price of £5.5m.

The Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa was put on the market in March 2021 by owners Versant Developers, who took over the property from Longleat Enterprises, operator of the Wiltshire safari and adventure park in 2018.

Mark Bevan was appointed general manager the same year.

Longleat Enterprises acquired the property in 2011 after the hotel fell into administration under the ownership of Von Essen.

The Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa, set in 27 acres of gardens, also comprises indoor and outdoor heated swimming pools, a library, banqueting and meeting rooms and a 2 AA Rosette restaurant.

Ian Taylor from Kaleidoscope Collection, comments: “The hospitality sector has arguably been harder than any other both within the local and national economy, but it has the potential to bounce back stronger than ever before.

“We understand that there was significant interest in Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa from investors both in terms of its prestigious heritage and a spike in the staycation market as a direct consequence of the pandemic. We are delighted to be the new owners of this renowned hotel and excited about its future potential.”

Acting on behalf of the joint administrators from Kroll Advisory Ltd, global property consultancyKnight Frank was responsible for the sale.

Matthew Smith, partner in the hotels team at Knight Frank, comments: “Since the easing of restrictions, UK hoteliers, particularly in country locations such as Wiltshire, have seen occupancy rates climb. With hotels now allowed to reopen to all guests, we have seen a strong uplift in trading performance, exceeding many hotel owners’ expectations, with total revenue per available room increasing by over 80% across all regional UK hotels for the month of May.

“Whilst coast and country destinations will continue to perform strongly, we also envisage the return of short-breaks to popular tourist UK city destinations.”