Ian and Christa Taylor’s The Bird, Bath brings in new senior management team

The Bird, Bath, owned and operated by Ian and Christa Taylor, has announced a trio of new appointments to bolster its senior management team.

Ashley Ely joins as general manager from March 1. He was most recently cluster general manager for Locke Hotels, where he oversaw the brand’s two London openings including Bermonds Locke in September. He also boasts experience at The Zetter, Chewton Glen and Gravetye Manor.

Ely joins recently-appointed food and beverage James Rowley, who was appointed in November 2020, and head chef Leon Smith, who opened the hotel’s new Plate restaurant in October last year.

Rowley was most recently restaurant manager at Chewton Glen.

Commenting on his new appointment, Ely says: “I am very excited to be joining James, Leon and the team at The Bird and working with everyone at The Kaleidoscope Collection. I am looking forward to getting stuck in and whilst we live in very uncertain times, I am confident that once the situation allows, 2021 will be a big year for The Bird and Plate combined. The team have been doing an excellent job of looking after our guests and serving great food & drink in a very unique property. I will be looking to build on this along with a few projects thrown in for good measure – it is going to be a busy time and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Bird, Bath is run alongside Homewood in Bath as part of the Kaleidoscope Collection, headed up by Ian and Christa Taylor.