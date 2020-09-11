Ian Taylor’s The Bird, Bath to open new restaurant in October

The Bird, Bath, owned and operated by Ian and Christa Taylor, is to open a new restaurant on October 7.

plate by Leon Smith will open next month and aim to bring ‘the best of Bath and beyond’ to diners, with a focus on an informal, all-day dining experience.

Head chef Leon Smith has established his reputation at some of the UK’s top eateries, including Tom Aikens in Chelsea, Wild Honey, Berwick Lodge, The Pony and Trap – one of the few Michelin starred pubs – and The Royal Oak at Paley Street, where Smith achieved three AA rosettes.

Story continues below Advertisement

New menu items will be added weekly to the menu to reflect seasonality.

A private dining room will also be available for groups of up to 14 people.

Ian and Christa Taylor purchased The Bird in March 2018 and have since given the hotel a completely new identity; increasing the bedroom count from 27 to 31 and adding new meeting space and public areas.

The Bird is part of the Kaleidoscope Collection, also comprising Homewood.