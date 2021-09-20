Iconic Luxury Hotels hunts for a new general manager for Mayfair Townhouse

Iconic Luxury Hotels is calling for a new general manager to take the reins of The Mayfair Townhouse in London.

The group, which also comprises Chewton Glen, Cliveden, Lygon Arms and 11 Cadogan Gardens, is recruiting for a new GM to take the new 172-bedroom hotel to ‘even greater heights’, following its launch in September last year.

It is thought the new hire will replace pre-opening general manager Federico Ciampi, who joined in August 2020.

It is calling for someone 'confident in achieving the targeted RGI', whilst continuing to 'develop the quality of service and experience of the hotel'.

Executive Director at Iconic Luxury Hotels, Andrew Stembridge posted on LinkedIn: “Despite such challenging times, The Mayfair Townhouse Team have, in their first year achieved many milestones including a place on the Condé Nast Traveler #Goldlist and a ‘Top 50′ Tripadvisor ranking. As London reawakens, The Iconic Luxury Hotels Team are now recruiting an exceptional General Manager to take this very unique property and lead its’ truly remarkable team to even greater heights…”

Situated near London’s Green Park, The Mayfair Townhouse is Iconic Luxury Hotels’ fifth luxury hotel, located on Half Moon Street. The Mayfair Townhouse comprises 172 rooms and suites (including two Penthouse Suites and Garden Suites), The Dandy Bar, private gym and event spaces.