Iconic Luxury Hotels to introduce The Apartments by 11 Cadogan Gardens in spring

The Apartments by 11 Cadogan Gardens, the first apartment suites by Iconic Luxury Hotels, will launch to the public this spring.

Iconic Luxury Hotels, which also comprises properties Cliveden House, Chewton Glen, The Lygon Arms and new opening, The Mayfair Townhouse which launched in December 2020, will open the newly-renovated six-storey townhouse to add to the 56 bedrooms and suites at 11 Cadogan Gardens in Chelsea.

Set behind a red brick Victorian façade, The Apartments by 11 Cadogan Gardens consist of six floors, each home to a one, two or three-bedroom residence.

“It is fantastic to be able to add this element to 11 Cadogan Gardens’ offering, both for existing guests and for those who would normally choose a self-catering option over a hotel — now they can enjoy the best of both worlds. Guests can opt for complete privacy or can take advantage of our full hotel services at 11 Cadogan Gardens including housekeeping, room service, the gym, lounges, and concierge, as well as Hans’ Bar and Grill,” commented Ian Richardson, general manager of 11 Cadogan Gardens.

The project has been in the pipeline for the last 18 months and The Cadogan Estate approached the Group to operate the new apartments alongside 11 Cadogan Gardens.

Speaking as part of BH’s Lockdown Diaries series, Iconic Luxury Hotel’s executive director Andrew Stembridge said the groups was ‘really pleased’ to have been asked.