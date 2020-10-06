‘Ideally located’ Wiltshire manor house hotel comes to market for almost £6m

Stanton House Hotel in Wiltshire, described as ‘ideally located’ to cash in on the flourishing staycation market, has gone up for sale with a price tag of £5,950m.

Under joint instruction by Colliers International and Knight Frank, the detached Cotswold stone manor house has 78 bedrooms and has been under its current ownership since 1990.

At present the hotel comprises many single occupancy bedrooms, as it is a popular choice for business travellers coming to the area.

Story continues below Advertisement

It previously accommodated many people working for Honda who came to Swindon from Japan, and as a result the hotel boasts a Japanese restaurant, bilingual signs, Japanese TV programmes and Japanese groceries.

Peter Brunt, director in the Hotels Agency team at global real estate advisor Colliers International, said: “It is superbly located off a tree-lined avenue in the picturesque village of Stanton Fitzwarren, just north of the commercial hub of Swindon and to the south of Cirencester and the lakes of Cotswold Water Park, and within convenient reach of Oxford and Cheltenham. This makes it ideal for both the business market and for flourishing staycation market as it is ideally located for those seeking a base from which to explore the Cotswolds.

“In addition, there is potential to develop the site of Stanton House Hotel to increase the accommodation and facilities available to guests, and there may also be some scope for residential development, subject to planning permission.”

The originally manor house was restored in the 1930s and an additional accommodation building constructed in the early 1990s and connected by a two-storey conservatory. Alongside the bedrooms, there is also a function room able to accommodate up to 110 guests.