IHG announces new managing director for UK & Ireland 

IHG Hotels & Resorts has today announced the appointment of Joanna Kurowska as the new managing director in its home market of UK & Ireland.
Kurowska will be responsible for driving sustainable hotel performance in the existing UK&I estate and working with owners and investors to unlock the growth potential for IHG’s brands.
Her promotion follows a 10-year career at IHG Hotels & Resorts, which started at InterContinental Warsaw as director of finance & business support, before moving on to a number of finance and operational roles across Europe, most recently settling in Frankfurt as director of operations for Northern Europe.
Karin Sheppard, senior vice president managing director Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “I am delighted that Joanna Kurowska has taken on the role of Managing Director, UK & Ireland. During her 10 years at IHG Hotels & Resorts, Joanna has risen through the ranks at a rapid pace and has built an excellent reputation as a team collaborator, people developer and a highly valued partner for owners. I am excited to see her take on her latest challenge leading the team at this crucial stage for growth in our home market.”
Joanna Kurowska, managing director UK&I, IHG Hotels & Resorts, added: “I am honoured to take on this role at such an important time for UK&I. This is a strong established market for IHG Hotels & Resorts with incredible growth potential, which I’m excited to drive forward. I’m looking forward to working with the excellent team we have in the UK&I to deliver true hospitality for our guests and robust performance for our owners.”
IHG currently has 358 hotels* operating under eight brands in UK & Ireland including InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts, Hotel Indigo, voco Hotels, Holiday InnHotels and Resorts, Holiday Inn Express and Staybridge Suites.