IHG Hotels and Resorts rolls out brand refresh to reflect company’s growth

IHG Hotels & Resorts has undertaken a ‘brand refresh’ as it looks to evolve after a period of strong growth around the world.

The company, which comprises 16 brands and almost 6,000 hotels across 100 countries, now has an ‘updated identity’ as it looks to strength guests’ perception of each portfolio ahead of the anticipation return of international travel.

The main changes include a new visual brand look, with new colours, fonts and photography, to make it more relevant and attractive to consumers, particularly a younger demographic, as well as hotel owners.

The brand will also now be known as IHG Hotels & Resorts and has updated the look and feel of its loyalty programme, IHG Rewards.

The portfolio has also been determined into four collections: The Luxury and Lifestyle Collection, which includes boutique brand, Kimpton; The Premium Collection; The Essentials Collection and The Suites Collection.

Claire Bennett, chief customer officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “The travel industry has faced challenges like never before, and while adapting to new realities we’ve also stayed true to our roots.

“Our evolved brand articulates how we bring our purpose of True Hospitality for Good to life for our guests, hotel owners, colleagues and communities. So, as we continue to lead through and beyond the pandemic, we’re clear who we are, what we stand for and how we can help guests open up their world again when they’re ready to travel.”