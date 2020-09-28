IN PICTURES: Isle of Skye’s Marmalade Hotel adds 23 ‘contemporary’ rooms

The Marmalade Hotel, a four-star hotel originally in an old manor house originally completed in 1810, has added an additional 23 rooms to its offering.

The new extension wing with a “contemporary” exterior has been erected as the business looks to expand.

The new guestrooms provide views out across the bay to the nearby Cuillin mountain range.

Story continues below Advertisement

Perle Hotels runs The Marmalade Hotel. Its operations director, Angela Finlay, said: “The extension was designed in subservience to the original building.

“The end result is that, far from playing second fiddle, the extension is a beautiful piece of design in its own right—and a joyful surprise on approaching the hotel.”

The project was completed with the help of former collaborator ICA, a Glasgow-based architecture and interior design studio, which refurbished the manor in the past.

Dscussing the guestrooms, ICA’s lead interior designer for the project, Lorraine Sansom, said: “The guestrooms have a pared-down, contemporary feel with a nod to the traditional aspects of the heritage of the original building.

“Each guestroom has a full height window, which provides fantastic views from the elevated vantage that the hilltop hotel enjoys over Loch Portree and the Sound of Raasay. The extension offers a generous amount of accommodation whilst retaining an authentic boutique hotel atmosphere.”