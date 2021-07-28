Independent Hotel Show Awards holds judging day

A panel of hospitality industry experts gathered at London’s Middle Eight hotel in early July to narrow down the shortlist for the ‘Independent Hotelier’ category of the ninth annual Independent Hotel Show Awards.

Judges in attendance included Brenda Collin of Preferred Hotels, Richard Fraiman of Good Hotel Guide, Christian Graf of Middle Eight, Peter Hancock of Pride of Britain, Juliet Kinsman of Condé Nast Traveller, Boutique Hotelier’s Zoe Monk and David Noble of James Hallam, while Whatley Manor’s Sue Williams, The Times’ Hotels and Spa Editor Susan D’Arcy, Condé Nast’s Charlotte Evans, travel expert Fiona Duncan and Simon Numphud of AA Media judged the entries remotely.

Brenda Collin, EVP Europe, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, commented: “The calibre of entries this year was exceptionally high and therefore difficult choices had to be made.

“Congratulations should be offered to all the nominees who without exception had given back in some way to society in addition to their day jobs. Our industry is so well served by exceptional people and these awards showcase the great leaders who will inspire future nominees.”

The shortlist for the Independent Hotel Show Awards will be published on 16 August, at which point public voting will open to help determine the winners.

The awards presentation will take place on Day One of the Independent Hotel Show on 4 October 2021.

The Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021 will then kick off at Chelsea Harbour Hotel from 7pm.

To learn more about Independent Hotel Show, taking place 4-5 October 2021 at Olympia London, and to register for your complimentary pass visit independenthotelshow.co.uk.