Independent Hotel Show to launch in Miami

The Independent Hotel Show has announced it will launch in Miami next year.

The show will take place on 2-3 November 2022 at the Miami Beach Convention Center and will mark the first US edition of the Independent Hotel Show.

In a statement on its website announcing the launch, the Independent Hotel Show said: “We are excited and proud to announce the launch of our first US edition of the Independent Hotel Show, taking place 2-3 November 2022 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Our mission is to broaden our support of the hotelier community to serve a US, Caribbean and Central American audience of forward-thinking, independently spirited hoteliers.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Explaining the decision to host the show in Miami, the statement continued: “With more than 24.2m visitors spending an average 18 billion a year pre-covid, Miami has become a destination for business expansion, growth and investment. According to STR, Greater Miami ranked among the top 10 in all three major hotel categories (Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR) and with more than 55 hotels due to open by 2025 the market is buoyant. This coupled with close travel connections for hoteliers from the Caribbean and Latin America, Miami could not be better placed to hold our next edition.”

According to the event’s website, exhibitors at the two-day event will have the chance to:

Engage face-to-face with a hard-to-reach and targeted audience

Establish your company as a key industry supplier

Generate new business

Create meaningful business connections

Enhance relationships with existing hotel clients

The Independent Hotel Show was originally founded in London in 2012 and has proven to be a unmissable date in the industry calendar, drawing in thousands of hotel owners, general managers and key decision makers each year to network, source new products and services and do business.

The Miami show will mark the third iteration of the brand, following on from a European edition which launched in Amsterdam in 2019.