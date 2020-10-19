Individually-wrapped bakery products create sales opportunities for hospitality

St. Pierre is giving caterers the chance to tap into changing demand for food on the go with a range of individually wrapped bakery goods, new to the foodservice sector.

Food on the go has evolved into a huge market which was worth an estimated £21.2 billion in 20191 and coffee shop closures due to coronavirus fuelled strong demand for takeaway purchases, with a 13 per cent rise in take-home hot beverages in the 12 weeks to 12 July2.

St Pierre’s new foodservice range supports the trend for ‘coffee off-site’, with time-pressured workers in particular choosing to grab snacks and lunch on the go.

Individually wrapped products have proved especially popular since outlets have reopened after the COVID-19 lockdown and the St. Pierre range provides an opportunity to capitalise with a choice of six tempting bakery treats – butter croissant, chocolate filled croissant, pain au chocolat, caramel waffles, millionaires waffle and brioche waffle.

Each of the 45g products (RRP £1 each) are sold through retail and foodservice channels, reinforcing the strength of the St. Pierre consumer brand, which remains the UK’s number one European bakery brand3.

Scott Oakes, commercial manager for St. Pierre said: “By offering these wrapped bakery goods into the foodservice sector for the first time, we’re giving caterers the chance to drive impulse purchases and tap into the growing trend for takeaways.

“Consumers are increasingly taking the coffee shop experience to work or home since the outbreak of COVID-19 and these products are the perfect accompaniment to a takeaway hot beverage. Individually wrapped products also offer clear hygiene benefits for caterers in the post COVID-era, whether as part of a takeaway breakfast in a hotel or an impulse purchase in a café or coffee shop.

“This range combines the ultimate in convenience with the quality that consumers have come to expect from St. Pierre’s bakery range.”