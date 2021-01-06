Industry pays tribute to Albert Roux OBE

The hospitality industry has paid tribute to chef and restaurateur Albert Roux OBE who died on January 4 at the age of 85.

The inspirational sector pioneer and champion of the hospitality industry headed up the Roux culinary dynasty passed away after being ‘unwell for some time’ confirmed by his family in a statement.

It said: “The Roux family has announced the sad passing of Albert Roux, OBE, KFO, who had been unwell for a while, at the age 85 on 4th January 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Albert is credited, along with his late brother Michel Roux, with starting London’s culinary revolution with the opening of Le Gavroche in 1967.

“The Roux family have requested that their privacy at this time be respected.”

Fellow hospitality titans took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Chef James Martin said: “Such a sad start to the year…Albert Roux was a true titan of the food scene in this country and inspired and trained some of the best and biggest names in the business. RIP and today I will open a bottle of the finest red and raise a glass…in fact the bottle to you.”

Gordon Ramsay said on Instagram: “So so sad the hear about the passing of this legend , the man who installed Gastronomy in Britain, we’ve shared the same office for the last decade and walking up those stairs today is going to be really difficult, thank you Albert for everything you gave me, God Bless you Chef ❤.”

Critic Jay Rayner added: Albert Roux was an extraordinary man, who left a massive mark on the food story of his adopted country. The roll call of chefs who went through the kitchens of Le Gavroche alone, is a significant slab of a part of modern UK restaurant culture. RIP.”

Roux founded Le Gavroche in London in 1967 with his brother Michel, bringing Parisian-style fine dining to the UK.

Le Gavroche became the first restaurant in the UK to be awarded a Michelin Star and then in 1982 broke records as the first to receive three.

In 197, the pair opened The Waterside Inn in the village Bray, transforming a traditional pub into widely-acclaimed restaurant.

The brothers set up the Roux Scholarship in 1984, helping British chefs to train in restaurants around the world.

Albert Roux’s death comes 10 months after the death of his younger brother, Michel, in March 2020, at the age of 78.