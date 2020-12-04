Industry rallies round for 12 days of Christmas charity singalong

Members of the industry have been flexing their creative muscles and showing off their theatrical skills in a bid to drum up support for Hospitality Action ahead of Christmas.

Headed up by Ioannis Pantelidis, The 12 Days of Hospitality Christmas will see people working across the sector singing a verse of the popular festive song every morning from November 30 to December 11 to encourage donations for the industry charity.

Every morning Ioannis will host a recorded zoom session with participants, before editing the video and posting on social media to spread awareness about the incredible work Hospitality Action is doing this festive season.

“You don’t have to sing… just come along and hum… or simply take in the fun,” the website explains, “and listen in the background. Please do switch on your camera and if possible, wear a Christmas hat, Christmas jumper or something festive. You can come for one morning or all of them it’s up to you.”

So far, the videos have included the likes of Mitchell Collier, reception manager at The Mayfair Townhouse and Monica Or, founder of Star Quality Hospitality Consultancy.

To donate, click HERE

To view the videos so far, visit the YouTube channel below:

The 12 days of Hospitality Christmas lyrics:

On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me:

12 Sommeliers decanting

11 Receptionists smiling

10 Concierge waving

9 Guests Dancing

8 Maids helping

7 Waiters Serving

6 Chefs Cooking

5 Event Links

4 Takeaways

3 Hostel stays

2 pub meals

And a hotel break for three