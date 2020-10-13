Industry spearheads petition calling for government to create Minister of Hospitality role

Top figureheads from the hotel, restaurant and pub sector have backed a petition calling for the UK government to create a Minister for Hospitality role to ensure the industry has a voice in parliament.

Spurred by the handling of the pandemic, the petition has already gathered support from the likes of Robin Hutson, CEO at The Pig Hotels, Chef Tom Kerridge, chef Marcus Wareing, Harry Murray chairman at Lucknam Park and chef Brian Turner, after being started by Ewan Venters, CEO at Fortnum & Mason.

The current number of signatures is at around 20,000.

The petition says that ‘unlike arts or sports, UK hospitality does not have a dedicated minister’ and is asking for the role to be created to ‘listen to concerns on taxation & legislation and bring forward suggestions to the Chancellor and policy makers on our behalf’.

The petition also states that a dedicated minister would liaise with industry representatives and would have been ‘beneficial to government and the industry during the pandemic’.

At 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in parliament.

TO SIGN THE PETITION, CLICK HERE

Following the announcement of the new three-tier system introduced into England, it’s never been more vital that decisions from the government should only be made after consulting with hospitality leaders in the worst affected boroughs to find out exactly the impact restrictions have on sector jobs and businesses in these areas.

It was also revealed yesterday that the industry is to take legal action to stop the new local lockdown rules that could force pubs, clubs and bars to close, in a campaign spearheaded by trade body the Night Time Industries Association.