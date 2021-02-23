Industry specialist Hotel PR marks 20 years in hospitality

It says a lot about the quality of a public relations consultancy when it’s still leading the way after 20 years.

Industry specialist Hotel PR is celebrating after completing its second decade and looking forward to putting its experience and expertise to work for clients during the eagerly anticipated hospitality upturn.

Scott Thornton, previously a senior manager and foreign correspondent with Reuters, set up Hotel PR in January 2001.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Having stayed at so many hotels around the world I saw a need for a UK public relations company which dealt exclusively with hospitality,” he says. “Most PR firms take on clients from any sector but the ‘one size fits all’ approach tends not to work so well. We’re totally focused on accommodation – plus restaurants and bars if the owner wants to increase F & B turnover.”

Hotel PR has represented hotels, guest houses and luxury serviced apartments from Orkney to the Cotswolds, including London. Public relations has moved steadily online, with social media an increasingly vital component, and the company has moved with the technology.

Scott and his wife Julia, a former project manager in a major London city centre hospital, have served as judges for major hotel awards.

They insist personal relationships, mutual trust and in-depth knowledge of clients have been essential in their continuing success.

“We need to clearly understand each client’s situation, aims and objectives” Julia says. “That means studying them in detail. Only then can we do a proper job. By definition PR is high profile and can be counter-productive in inexperienced hands.”

Serious planning is especially important for a campaign targeting the easing or end of pandemic restrictions. It takes time for the right kind of publicity to be arranged and published, so Scott and Julia recommend an early start.

*This is a sponsored post