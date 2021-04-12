INDUSTRY TITANS – sponsored by Profitroom

The industry stalwarts and aspirational sector figures who are driving real change in the hospitality sector.

About the sponsor

Profitroom, an award-winning, cloud based technology SaaS provider, which delivers a range of tech and marketing solutions to more than 3,500 leisure hotels and resorts across the world, is supporting the outstanding figures of the hospitality industry who have lead from the front during this pandemic year, named in the Power List 2021.

2021 Industry Titans are:

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive, UKHospitality

Robin Hutson, Chairman, The Pig Group

Sally Beck, General Manager, Royal Lancaster London

Rob Paterson, CEO, Best Western GB

David Taylor, COO, Lore Group

Laurence and Helen Beere, Owners, Queensberry Hotel

Tara O’Neill, CEO, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts

Michael Bonsor, Managing Director, Rosewood London