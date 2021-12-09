Inhabit Hotels to launch second London site in Bayswater

Inhabit Hotels has announced it will launch Inhabit Queen’s Gardens in Bayswater in early 2022, the brand’s second London site.

Set across a crescent of mid-19th century townhouses, Inhabit Queen’s Gardens will comprise 159 bedrooms, as well as a 70-cover meat-free restaurant and bar, lounge area, library and subterranean wellness area including treatment rooms, a fitness suite and a yoga studio.

The hotel also promises a commitment to environmental initiatives and meaningful community partnerships, pledging to work with 100 social enterprises and small, socially-conscious businesses.

Story continues below Advertisement

Holland Harvey Architects, Caitlin Henderson Design and art curators Culture A are responsible for the look of Inhabit Queen’s Gardens, which blends contemporary Scandi inspiration and Eastern philosophical awareness with quintessential British design.

For its F&B offering, Inhabit Hotels has collaborated with Marc Francis-Baum, founder of London venues such as Mare Street Market in Hackney, and Moor & Mead at Montcalm East, to create The Kitchen at Inhabit.

A 70-cover restaurant serving an all-day menu, dishes here will include: Saffron-pickled cauliflower, sultanas and fried halloumi; split pea dahl, soft egg, yoghurt, crispy shallots, flatbread; burnt aubergine, tahini yoghurt, pomegranate and dried mint.

You can also expect to find a plant-based take on a full English breakfast.

Craig Purkiss, Executive Chef, Barworks comments: “It’s an exciting challenge opening a fully meat-free hotel in London. We’ve researched and developed a menu focussed on the quality of our produce, as well as the importance of sustainable dishes and practices. Ultimately, we let the produce do the talking.”

‘Inhale at Inhabit’, the hotel’s wellness centre, will host a programme of daily activities, including vinyasa flow, transformational Hatha and yin yoga, Pilates and complimentary morning meditation classes.

The hotel gym includes a Peloton Bike, with guests able to join live classes with leading instructors, streamed directly from Peloton’s NYC studio, or choose from a library of studio workouts.

Nightly rates at Inhabit Queen’s Gardens start from £170, based on double occupancy, room only.