Inn Collection Group buys former Police Station in Yorkshire

The Inn Collection Group is to transform Northallerton’s former Police Station into a pub with rooms.

The pubco completed on the north Yorkshire town site on November 30, where plans have been given the blue light for a multi-million-pound refurbishment to transform the Grade II listed building into a 32-bedroom inn.

Work is set to begin on the 18,500 square foot building in the new year, with the site expected to open in autumn 2021 as The Northallerton Inn, creating up to 50 full and part time jobs.

The building, which has remained vacant since North Yorkshire Police services were moved to new Force headquarters at Alverton Court, contains original features from its former constabulary days including a custody suite complete with cells and reception desk.

Managing director for The Inn Collection Group Sean Donkin said: “We are delighted to have completed on the Police Station in Northallerton, it’s a site we have been working together with the vendors and our design partners on for a considerable period of time.

“We are excited to be broadening our customer base and presence here in Yorkshire with the addition of a Northallerton location to our group. It is a great country town that is full of character with good access and visitation, while the venue itself is superbly located.

The undisclosed deal takes the group’s portfolio of sites to 18 and is its fourth Yorkshire location, joining the pubco’s existing freehold sites The King’s Head Inn at Newton-under-Roseberry, The Black Swan at Helmsley and The Stables at Whitby, which it acquired last month.

The purchase of the former Northallerton Police Station is the Alchemy-backed group’s seventh purchase of the year as it continues to deliver strategic ‘buy and build’ growth plans, supported with banking via OakNorth.