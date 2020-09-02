Inn Collection Group snaps up Lake District coaching inn

The Inn Collection Group has successfully purchased a small Cumrbia coaching inn through Christie & Co.

Churchill Inn, in the South Lakeland town of Ambleside in the Lake District National Park, is a five-storey detached property dating back to circa 1854 with 18 en-suite guest rooms.

To the rear of the property there is also a separate cottage comprising a manager’s flat and an eight-bed holiday apartment.

The business has reportedly provided strong profits in previous years, with good growth levels recently.

The property has been run for the last 24 years by brothers Mark and Craig Routledge and their families, who have decided to sell to pursue retirement.

Mark Routledge commented: “After almost 25 years of ownership it was the right for time for our two families to retire. We hope The Inn Collection Group enjoy it as much as we have over the years. We would like to thank Christie & Co, and especially Tom O’Malley, for their help during this emotional process.”

Meanwhile, Inn Collection Group managing director, Sean Donkin, added: “We will be looking to get the site reopened in as short a time as possible whilst we review the potential over the coming weeks with a view to a full redevelopment of the site early in 2021.”