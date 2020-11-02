Innovator of the Year – Hotel Perfect

Hotel Perfect

Hotel Perfect was one of the first hotelier software companies to produce a completely contactless guest check-in app and lounge check-in app to aid hotels in welcoming guests safely and confidently in a Covid world.

For more than two decades, have grown to support thousands of users with its hotel management system all over the UK, from Cornwall to the Highlands of Scotland.

Hotel Perfect’s cloud-based hotel management offers a variety of contactless guest services. Encouraging guests to ‘Pre-Check-in’ helps establish a pre-emptive level of guest service that can both reassure and assist the hotel in implementing contactless check-in.

Alternatively, hotels can opt for the company’s ‘Lounge-Check-in’ app allowing arrivals to be checked-in away from reception, reducing contact in arrival and reception areas.

Check-out can run as smoothly as well. Guests may settle their room bills and check-out directly through the app for a completely contactless experience.

Hotel Perfect has also now integrated into Vamoos, so customers can use Vamoos guest relationship app and Hotel Perfect guest check-in combined through one app.