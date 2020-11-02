Innovator of the Year – Jacquie Pern and Peter Neville, The Pheasant Hotel

Jacquie Pern and Peter Neville, owners of The Pheasant Hotel

The Pheasant Hotel in Harome, Yorkshire launched a new service amidst lockdown; delivering food straight to its loyal customers’ doors. The hotel’s restaurant instigated a new delivery service entitled “Phezeroo” to accommodate customers who are self-isolating or avoiding public places as a result of the Covid-19.

Co-owner and head chef Peter Neville created a new menu and has been worked closely with other local suppliers and partners to bring added extras to the new ‘Phezeroo’ delivery service.

The hotel also extended its offering beyond just meals and so customers could also order shopping basics such as butter, milk, eggs, bread and toilet rolls.

The Pheasant is situated on the edge of the Yorkshire Moors national park in the remote village of Helmsley. Their village has a population of just over 200 people and their remote location means supermarkets are around a 20 minute drive away. The hotel wanted to provide a service to their local community as they knew that those isolating may struggle to get a grocery shop.

The size of their village goes to show this innovation was not profit driven, but instead had the community at its heart.