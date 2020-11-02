Innovator of the Year – SHORTLIST

We can now reveal the five finalists for the category, Innovator of the Year, for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.

This category is dedicated to a hotel or supplier that has been creative with resources, opening as take away, providing beds for nurses, or launched new solutions.

The category is sponsored by Food Alert.

The five finalists are – click on each one to see the full nomination:

Holiday Inn – Wembley

Stewart Moss – sales and marketing director, Cedar Court Hotels

Hotel Perfect

The Residence – led by CEO Steve Lowy

Jacquie Pern and Peter Neville, owners The Pheasant Hotel

To cast your vote, please click below: