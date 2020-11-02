Innovator of the Year – Stewart Moss, Cedar Court Hotels

Stewart Moss, sales and marketing director, Cedar Court Hotels

Stewart has led the team at Cedar Court Hotels through this period of adversity with positivity, new markets and revenue streams. He has consistently introduced new innovations almost weekly for the group, comprising of four hotels in the north, and in a time of disruption, he has always searched for the next opportunity. On top of this he has extended his role to incorporate the group’s marketing department, excelling in the ability to innovate and put to market quickly and coherently. Stewart himself has also taken to appearing on as many panel discussions / interviews and contributing as many articles as he can to drive the work we are doing and spread the group’s name, becoming a new face of the group.

In addition he has thrived as a leader, directing the team to these new innovations as well as old methods to position the group for the next phase of Cedar Court’s growth.

Story continues below Advertisement

Post lockdown, Stewart was a key figure in driving business to all hotels in the portfolio, and developed a number new initiatives to help.

The #StudioSpacesYorkshire was a new concept that has given Cedar Court Hotels the ability to move into the digital meeting space. The installation of new facilities has given four low-use meeting rooms, a completely new lease of life.

EC4 Management was another new idea Stewart developed. The concept sees the Cedar Court directors / senior team out in the marketplace, assisting hotels on a fee-based model.



Stewart also drafted a ‘We Can Help’ campaign for couples who had woken up to the news that their venue had fallen into administration, and as a result of the campaign, the group secured seven couples enquiries.

He also worked on other schemes such as: Be More Weekender: a leisure concept to drive weekend uptake; #TheGreatYorkshireEscape: a complete family weekend package; ‘An Open Letter’ to Yorkshire tourist attractions to work together to drive visitors; ‘Win a Wedding Competition’ a search to find the oldest wedding photos from a Cedar Court Wedding – then renew the winning couple get to renew their vows.

He also introduced a ‘feeding the emergency services drive through’.