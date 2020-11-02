Innovator of the Year – The Residence Apartments

The Residence – led by CEO Steve Lowy

The Residence led by Steve Lowy, CEO, saw the heightened importance of communication and support amongst the team during the challenging times of lockdown. The focus was to keep staff motivated, build new business models, and manage the anxiety and stress of the new realities at hand with working from home. With change moving at a rapid pace, Steve saw leadership as imperative in steering the business in the right direction.

Through communication streams such as slack, weekly sales calls, daily sales updates and weekly reports with changing budgets, the team were able to deliver important information to make fast decisions, which kept the business ahead of the game.

Story continues below Advertisement

As CEO of The Residence, Steve wanted to lead from the front and remain involved in all aspects of the business. Goals were constantly set, no matter the size, so that staff could hit targets and feel that achievements had been made.

To support furloughed staff, The Residence offered a list of training courses, helping employees to remain engaged and advancing their knowledge and education. This was widely embraced, with many employees completing their Google Digital Garage certificates.

To ensure everyone was in touch and did not feel isolated, the company made sure that the team logged onto Zoom every Friday for a drink and quiz, followed by a company update. Communication is key and Steve wanted to deliver an update to employees on a regular basis and try to predict the unpredictable to those that needed answers.

The Residence acquired two new properties during the pandemic, Tower Hill and Hoxton. The team worked together to roll out a marketing and sales strategy to fill all rooms during the difficult time. Working closely with booking agents and direct contacts, as well as pushing out marketing materials, all flats were filled in less than a month of opening and remain fully booked.

At the beginning of the lockdown, before the launch of the two new properties, The Residence saw a drop in occupancy. In response to growing demand for secure accommodation amongst keyworkers, The Residence has been offering its vacant apartments to house NHS staff as well as others most in need of temporary housing. In efforts to keep people safe and healthy, the company has worked closely with local contacts to house 40 domestic abuse victims and 50 NHS workers throughout London.

The Residence reached out to their contacts, partners, and suppliers to ask if anyone was interested in donating supplies to gift to guests as a care package. The response was overwhelming and warming to witness, copious amounts of food, drinks and vouchers were gifted to guests.

The Residence has been building their partnerships in the last few months to offer new services and experiences to future guests. With the idea of always looking forward, the team have some partnerships on the horizon with likeminded small English businesses, run by incredibly passionate and inspirational entrepreneurs.