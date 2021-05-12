INNSiDE by Meliá signs partnership with chef Gino D’Acampo

INNSiDE by Meliá, part of Spain’s largest hotel group Meliá Hotels International, has agreed a strategic partnership with Italian chef Gino D’Acampo.

The new deal will see a series of new restaurants and bars developed in the brand’s hotels in the UK.

INNSiDE currently operates sites in Manchester, with new properties in Newcastle and Liverpool launching in May and August respectively.

Further UK sites are planned for launch in 2022.

New menus will feature dishes created by Gino and his team and will be inspired by Italian cooking. The first collaboration will be revealed at INNSiDE Manchester with the launch of First Street Bar and Kitchen, a new all-day dining concept with Spritz Bar and open-plan restaurant.

Commenting on the hospitality partnership, Garry Fortune, cluster general manager at Meliá Hotels International, said: “This is a very exciting time, as two lifestyle and destination hospitality brands come together to create a new presence in the UK. It comes at a time when INNSiDE by Meliá is expanding the brand across the UK, Europe and Asia; with our new opening in Newcastle imminent and Liverpool following this summer.

Gino D’Acampo added: “I want the restaurants to not only provide great Italian food to hotel guests but to be a destination for food lovers to hang out from morning until night in cool surroundings. My team will be working in partnership with Melia to deliver the highest standard of food service for guests, whether they are dining in my restaurant, attending a conference or celebrating a special occasion.”

INNSiDE by Meliá has hotels in 28 locations, spread across 10 countries with 13 additional properties in the pipeline. Upcoming new openings include INNSiDE Newcastle, INNSiDE Liverpool, and INNSiDE Lisbon.